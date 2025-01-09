Veteran singer Kumar Sanu is one of the most celebrated artists of our country but his personal life has also made ripples occasionally. Recently the singer’s rumored ex-girlfriend and actress Kunickaa Sadanand made some shocking revelations about their relationship. For the unversed, Sanu reportedly had begun a relationship with Kunickaa while he was still in a tumultuous marriage with his first wife Rita Bhattacharya.

In a chat with host Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa Sadanand revealed that she met Kumar Sanu when she was still establishing herself as an actress. She had been shooting in Ooty for a project where the ‘Hum Teri Mohabbat Mein’ singer was vacationing. She recalled that the Sanu was mentally disturbed during that time because of his marital discord with Rita Bhattacharya. She revealed that he started crying in front of everyone while having a drink and later also tried to jump off from his hotel window. However, the actress said that this just made them come closer to each other. Sadanand said, “He started crying, and he wanted to jump from the hotel’s window. He was very depressed. We held him down.”

Kunickaa Sadanand recalled that upon their return from Ooty, Kumar Sanu started living separately from his wife and soon began a relationship with her. The speculated couple lived close to each other and Kunickaa used to help the ‘Tumsa Koi Pyaara’ singer with fashion and fitness tips. However, they never made their relationship of five years public. She added, “I was like a wife to him. I considered him like my husband.”

However, she also revealed a shocking incident wherein Kumar Sanu’s first wife Rita Bhattacharya smashed her car with a hockey stick. Kunickaa Sadanand revealed that Rita was mainly upset with Sanu for not providing money for their children on time. She revealed, “His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream. But I understood her. She wanted money for her children, she wasn’t wrong. She said she didn’t want him back.”

Kunickaa Sadanand and Kumar Sanu eventually broke up after being in a relationship for 5 years. He married his second wife Saloni Bhattacharya a few years later. The couple have two daughters.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Salman Khan Convert Karne Ki Koshish Karta Hai…”: Father Salim Khan Claims, Superstar Wants His Wife To Not Work & Stay At Home?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News