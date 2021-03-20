Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is well-known for promoting the Vimal pan masala ad. The ad slogan ‘Bolo Zuban Kesari’ is so popular that it has been used as a meme for almost all occasions. A twist in the tale came in when Shah Rukh Khan appeared in the recent commercial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, Ajay Devgn is seen chasing an unknown figure who was later revealed to be SRK. The two connect over Vimal in a foreign country. After the commercial was aired, netizens could not stop poking fun at both the stars. Scores of netizens rolled out hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter. Take a look at the commercial below:

Here’s the Vimal Ad featuring Ajay SRK: 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Z9uLrHptWa — n. (@NishantADHolic_) March 20, 2021

The clip spread like wildfire on Twitter prompting netizens to come up with hilarious memes. Check out some of the reactions below:

After doing Vimal ad ,

Srk outside his house on every birthday : pic.twitter.com/3syyisN44e — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) March 20, 2021

Shahrukh Khan also joins the Vimal Ad campaign* SRK Fans : pic.twitter.com/O32vaM636l — Naina (@NainaMemes) March 20, 2021

LoL SRK is doing Vimal AD ?? This is what happens when you're out of work for 3 years. GutkaMan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/rgXhO2qkYQ — Ｒ⎊ＭＥＯ👑 (@Akshays_Storm) March 20, 2021

SRK doing a Vimal ad. Will have to try it now, chahe Khoon ki oolti kyu na karu uske baad. Anything for you @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/jHvPKiqPGN — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk1) March 20, 2021

SRK Fans said, We Miss You SRK. He said, See You on screen 2021. He came up with Vimal Ad. Lol!! Don't demand anything from him now 🙄🙄 — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk1) March 20, 2021

Difference between AKSHAY KUMAR and SRK. 😌#AkshayKumar ad Protein + #SRK new ad Vimal. Ek superstar logo ki health bana raha he or ek Bigad raha he. pic.twitter.com/OEUnVBR4K6 — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) March 20, 2021

Gauri Khan to SRK after he did a Vimal ad with Ajay Devgan pic.twitter.com/dJZaMqQeh6 — Desi Nibba🚜 (@Desi__Nibba) March 20, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan after doing Vimal ad 👇 😂 pic.twitter.com/zUzAkN4Onq — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen after 3 year-long hiatus after the 2018 film Zero. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan which is produced by Yashraj Films. The film is touted to have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on ‘War’.

The film’s narrative is said to be around a slick and stylish revenge drama. Apart from SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be seen in important roles in the film. Salman Khan will be making a cameo in the film.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film “Gangubai Kathiawadi” starring Alia Bhatt playing the titular role. Ajay and SLB are collaborating after 22 years since “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” which hit screens in 1999.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 51-year-old actor will also be seen in MayDay which he has directed and produced. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Rakulpreet Singh.

Must Read: Roohi Box Office Day 9: Hangs In There On Second Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube