Malaika Arora on Thursday decided to give fans impromptu lessons on twerking. She posted a video on Instagram that captures her performing a few twerks, and she also invited fans to post videos of their efforts.

In the clip, Malaika twerks on the Jason Derulo number “Wiggle”, dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra.

“Twerking my way into the weekend …… wiggle, wiggle …. let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos,” Malaika Arora wrote as the caption.

The video currently has over 16 lakh views on the photo-sharing website.

Malaika Arora keeps sharing snapshots of her personal and professional life on the digital platforms to keep fans and followers entertained.

