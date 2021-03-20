Roohi Box Office: After bringing in 1.02 crores on Thursday, Janhvi Kaoor starrer hung in there on the second Friday with 0.72 crores. The collections are on the expected lines and at the premium multiplexes, the film is still collecting decently.

There was Mumbai Saga that released and took over a major count of screens. Also, to a little extent, there was some audience diversion towards Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as well.

However, the biggest competition wasn’t Mumbai Saga or SAPF for Roohi but the COVID situation which has started playing truant again. The situation has not turned any better when compared to the last weekend, which means one waits to see if the collections see some kind of jump today.

Roohi has so far collected 18.15 crores and though by the close of the second weekend it would cross 20 crores, what happens post that would have to be seen in time to come. The Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma has stayed decent when it comes to theatrical business and now all eyes are on the OTT premiere which should happen in a few weeks as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

