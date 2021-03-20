Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 1: As expected, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham starrer saw better occupancy at the single screens or mass centred multiplexed than screens which are frequented by the elite. The collections of 2.82 crores that came in were primarily from these properties and this is exactly where one can expect the numbers over rest of the weekend as well.

Of course, the numbers could have been better if not for further restrictions that have come in Maharashtra. The film is based in Mumbai and that is out there in the core title as well. Hence it is unfortunate that the very city in which the film is based is seeing the maximum trouble in gathering audiences due to the prevailing conditions.

In this column, we had predicted that a 5 crores opening day was on the cards but then the situation has been changing on a day by day basis, as a result of which nothing can be really certain. Mumbai Saga is a good enough commercial entertainer with masala out there for the masses, which means on a regular Friday the situation would have been different. All eyes are now on the kind of growth that this John Abraham led action affair can get on Saturday and Sunday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

