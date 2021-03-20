Salman Khan is all set to ablaze the silver screen with his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be releasing on Eid this year. The Dabangg star will soon move on to his next film Tiger 3. But before the shoot could begin, the actor seemed to have a downtime.

The actor went on a safari trip in Jaipur on Friday along with his rakhi sister Bina Kak, who shared the picture on Instagram. In the picture, a 55-year-old actor was seen sitting on the back seat of the off-road vehicle, with Bina sitting in the front and Shera behind the wheel. Sharing the picture, she captioned, “Out on a safari.” Take a look at the picture below:

Previously, Bina Kak shared a photo of Salman chilling and having fun with her grandchildren. She had also shared a video of Salman making an instant raw onion pickle.

Meanwhile, Salman recently concluded shooting for his yet another film Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Sanjay Manjrekar, the film will see Salman and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma together for the first time.

The Kick star will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan, which is being shot in Mumbai. While the official announcement of the film is still awaited, it is widely expected to be Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after a gap of more than three years.

Coming back to Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the film. Emraan had recently said to news agency PTI, “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true.”

