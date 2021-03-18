Varun Sharma Has A Packed 2021, Here's All You Need To Know About His Upcoming Projects

2021 has already begun on an interesting note for Varun Sharma. His latest release, Roohi, which hit the theatres last week has performed well at the box office and winning him raving reviews. The horror-comedy stars him as a small-time reporter who falls in love with a ghost bride wreaking havoc.

The actor is being appreciated for taking his comedy game a notch higher with the film. The critics and the audience are also lauding him for acing the North Indian lingo and slipping under the skin of his character with aplomb. His one-liners and bitter-sweet dynamic with Rajkummar Rao have impressed all and left them in splits.

Varun Sharma is currently shooting for Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and though much has not been revealed about Varun’s character yet, we have learnt that he is all set to tickle our funny bones yet again. He has a rather packed schedule in the upcoming months as he will be seen revisiting his much-loved character, Choocha, from Fukrey in the third instalment of the film. It will be going on floors soon and has already created a whole lot of excitement among his fans.

In 2013, Varun Sharma marked his acting debut with Fukrey. His performance as an impish school-goer who dreams absurd dreams won him awards and wide accolades. The film made him one of the most sought-after comic actors in the Hindi film industry.

Talking about his choc-o-bloc schedule, Varun says, “I feel blessed that I am getting to work with some of the most creative minds in the business. I am shooting for Cirkus and I can promise that it’s going to be a hilarious rollercoaster ride. Post that, I will start shooting for Fukrey 3 which I am very excited about. I cannot wait to get back to the sets of the film, the first part of which gave me so much. What is also making me happy is the kind of love that I have been getting for Roohi. It is really overwhelming. I hope I can keep making my family and fans proud.”

