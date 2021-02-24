Malaika Arora on Tuesday shared a video featuring what she terms as her daily shenanigans.

Malaika posted a clip on Instagram. In the video she is seen playing with a puppy. She dressed in a white tank top and black gym shorts, and she completes her look with white sneakers and a neat bun.

“My daily shenanigans with our precious little feisty #coco… she has my (can’t say the same for Casper who is sh*t scared of coco),” Malaika wrote alongside the clip.

Malaika Arora is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on digital platforms.

Meanwhile, “I believe fitness goals should not only focus on outward appearances. Health begins from inside,” believes Malaika Arora. She reiterates, “strong is the new healthy.”

Malaika says yoga helped her sail through her COVID-19 isolation period which drained her both physically and mentally.

In a conversation with IANSlife, the actor, who is also the co-founder of SARVA and Diva Yoga that has announced one-year free yoga and mindfulness programme across the globe, shares her fitness regime and how she yoga is a big part of it. She also advises her fans on how to achieve their fitness goals.

