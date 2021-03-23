If you are a fan of Kushal Tandon, then you know that the actor has always been vocal about things affecting him or bothering him. Be it his love life or any social event, he has always spoken his heart out. Similarly, during one such time, the television heartthrob had questioned Bollywood diva Ameesha Patel for not standing up during the national anthem at a movie theatre. What followed was a heated Twitter war between the two.

Kushal chose to tweet and narrate the entire incident. In his tweet, the actor had claimed that Ameesha did not stand up for the national anthem. Kushal had even alleged that the actress had disrespected the national anthem. A day after Kushal tweeted this, the actress reacted to his claims with a string of tweets. Keep scrolling further to read the tweets.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Ameesha Patel had written, “Women we all need to slap kushal. I had the monthly girly problem. Getting up wud have caused a blood flow on the theatre ground.” The actress went on to write, I waited for the film to start so I cud address my GirLY problem in the bathroom. Didn’t know that kushal wud make it a national issue.”

Ameesha Patel went on to slam Kushal Tandon for putting up a tweet. “***holes like kushal who invade the privacy of a woman n their problems need 2 b slapped.idiot culdnt even win big boss.” Ameesha claimed that the former Bigg Boss contestant tweeted because he wanted publicity.

This obviously did not go down well with the actor, and Kushal went on to use the word ‘period’ in every possible tweet he was replying to that day, making it loud and clear that Ameesha’s tweets did not affect him at all.

Well, what do you have to say about this Twitter war between Ameesha Patel and Kushal Tandon?

