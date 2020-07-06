



Actress Ameesha Patel wishes to be “hot”, but her fans already think she is.

Sharing a video of her wearing a colourful bandeau and denim, on social media, she quipped: “How I wish I was HOTTT!!!”, followed by several smiling and lipstick emojis.

The post has garnered many views and comments like “Hotness, super hot, beautiful, fit and fabulous”.

Meanwhile, Ameesha turned a year older in June, and she chose to celebrate her birthday by doing social service.

The “Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai” actress had distributed masks, sanitary napkins and food items to poor women in slums. She also posted a video on Instagram in which she was seen meeting members of an NGO.

“Best way to celebrate my bday today.. In my own little way. Helping the poor women in slums with sanitary napkins and also distributing masks and biscuits to slum dwellers. Helping India to stay safe,” Ameesha wrote.

Starting her career in the year 2000 with the blockbuster “Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai” opposite Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha featured in films such as “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”, “Humraaz”, “Mangal Pandey: The Rising” and “Race 2” among others.

