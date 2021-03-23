Abhishek Bachchan has been surviving trolls and embarrassing questions right from the start of his career. One can easily say that he’s the most trolled and criticised star kid of Bollywood. Of course, the only reason is, he’s the son of the great, Amitabh Bachchan. Thankfully, the actor has sailed through all the negative stuff in a career to deliver us some memorable acts.

There’s one famous incident when Abhishek handled a question like a boss. It was back in 2016, during the promotional event of Housefull 3. One reporter asked, “Will you do male lead films in future especially after the films like Guru and Bluffmaster?” The question didn’t seem intentionally put forth to target Abhishek’s credibility, but as we all know, he loves playing it sarcastically.

Replying to a reporter, Abhishek Bachchan said (with deadpan humour), “If you have a nice script, I will be more than to work in the film.” The reporter continued explaining to him that he’s asking about a solo lead film. Abhishek said, “As the only person in the film. It will be a boring film. So you’re talking about the male lead. Am I acting like a female right now? I am not understanding your question.”

Abhishek Bachchan further continued to pull the leg of a reporter, while every other member of the Housefull 3 team laughed their guts out.

Have a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to arrive with his film, The Big Bull. The show is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. The film will release on 8th April 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

