Horror comedy Roohi managed some sort of a hold on Monday by bringing in 52 lakhs. Compared to Friday, which stood at 72 lakhs, that’s a fine hold and the makers can now expect around 1.25 crores more to be added or the total before the second week is through.

The collections are on the lower side for Roohi and other films too, but as is the situation currently, it is more and more difficult for a film to entice footfalls and its about survival and fighting it out to the fullest. Multiple restrictions and general fear amongst audiences to step out in theatres means that the makers have to do with whatever best coming their way.

In any case, with 20.87 crores in its kitty, Roohi has managed to cross first major milestone of 20 crores total and would be reasonably content with a 25 crores lifetime. The numbers pretty much indicate that had the Hardik Mehta affair released in normal times, the total would have definitely been in excess of 50 crores, which would have been a good result for a movie made on a mid-range budget.

