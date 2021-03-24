Ever since 2021 has kicked in, Parineeti Chopra’s fans have been in a treat. At first, The Girl on the Train released on Netflix which was followed by the theatrical release of her much-delayed film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Now, the talented and beautiful actress’ much-awaited film Saina is also set to hit the cinemas on coming Friday.

Advertisement

Directed by Amole Gupte, Saina has been in talks for a long time now. The biopic of Indian badminton champion, Saina Nehwal was first supposed to have Shraddha Kapoor in lead. She had even started preparing for the film but things didn’t work out and later Pari came on board. The pandemic also had a fair share in delaying the film but now its eventually releasing on March 26.

Advertisement

Let’s have a look at how Saina is tracking at the box office before its release.

Reach

The trailer of Saina released just a couple of weeks back. While it was impactful, it couldn’t reach the audience in an expected way. In the times when cinema is getting tough competition from OTT, the makers need to opt for multi-dimensional marketing campaigns. The promotional material like a trailer really needs to be pushed hard and the fact that it’s a theatrical release should be highlighted enough.

Here not just the trailer but even music hasn’t been celebrated the way it should have been. Normally on YouTube, the songs of a film generate more views compared to the trailer but here the music’s reach also has been very limited.

On social media, Saina has been a regular topic of discussions but it hasn’t trended as a major Bollywood film should.

Overall, the reach of Saina has been on the lower side. I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 5/10

Buzz

If the reach of Saina has been average, the buzz has suffered even more. Apart from the release of teaser, trailer & music, nothing much has been done by the makers to create noise around the film. Parineeti Chopra & Saina Nehwal haven’t gone all out to talk about the upcoming film which has been a shortcoming.

I’ll rate the current buzz of Saina as 4/10

Overall, Saina is all set for a respectable start at the box office considering the times, but it won’t be good enough to really push the envelope. A Day 1 of 2-2.5 crores looks possible here but the film should’ve targetted at least 4 crores even in this period.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Refused To Play Tina’s Role In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Because She Thought She Would Be ‘Lynched’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube