Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is undoubtedly one of the cult movies of Bollywood. This Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji starrer is close to all the ’90s kids hearts. We are all aware of the fact that the Mardaani actor was not the first choice to play the role of Tina in the film. But did you, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had refused to do this film as she thought playing Tina would have had her lynched?

Well, it was this role that established Rani in Bollywood. If you are a Bollywood buff, chances are you clearly remember Tina Malhotra’s introduction in KKHH. The petite actor walked into the frame of Kjo’s directorial debut and our hearts with that scene. Keep scrolling further to know what made Aishwarya refuse this iconic role?

After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became a blockbuster, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about why she refused to play Tina? The Guru actress was new to the industry at that time and was not sure if the 1998 film will be the perfect fit for her. “I’m in a catch-22 situation, really. Though I’m a newcomer, I’m compared with all the senior actresses,” she had said a year after KKHH came out.

“If I’d done the film, it would have been tittered that, ‘Look, Aishwarya Rai is back to doing what she did in her modelling days—leaving her hair straight, wearing minis, and pouting glamorously into the camera.’ Ultimately, the hero goes back to the more real person. I know if I’d done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I would have been lynched.”

She had also spoken about being stereotyped and her need to move ahead. “Look, I can’t fight the looks I’ve been born with. If I’m blessed with good looks, so be it. But for Pete’s sake, don’t knock my hard work, my professionalism. I’m only three-films-old. I haven’t given any of my directors any reason to complain.”

Well, we don’t know if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan regrets refusing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or not. But, what we know is that now after so many years, we cannot imagine anyone else playing Tina Malhotra apart from Rani Mukerji.

