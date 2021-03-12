Salman Khan and his love life have always been a topic of discussion. Every fan was interested in it back then, and every fan is interested in it now. Well, there was a time when the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was the heartthrob, and every girl wanted to be with him. But, did you know once there was a love triangle between Mr Khan, Somy Ali and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Even before Somy could make an entry into Salman’s life, he was engaged to Sangeeta Bijlani. But she broke off her engagement after finding out that Bhaijaan was cheating on her with Ali, & he was already in love with her. But how did Aish come into the picture? Keep scrolling further to know more.

Somy Ali was in love with Salman Khan even before meeting him. She came all the way to India only to meet him. Such was the intensity of her crush that she left Florida to join Bollywood in the hope of meeting and marrying Salman one day.

Somy Ali was only 16 when she saw Salman Khan for the first time in Maine Pyar Kiya, and she knew she had to find this man. “I had a dream about marrying Salman the night I saw the film. I woke up and ran around the house looking for a suitcase and told my mom how I needed to move to India to marry an actor I had dreamt of. She was initially angry, but later I convinced her, and the rest is history. We are precocious in our teenage years and quite ridiculous as well,” she told Mid-Day.

Somy landed in India and put her plan into action. She did a few modelling assignments and also acted in a few films. She met Salman, and that was the beginning of the much-talked-about love affair between them.

Salman Khan and Somy Ali were inseparable for the next few years until Salman stepped on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Here, he met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the first time, and love blossomed between the two on the film sets.

By the time they wrapped up the film, Salman and Aishwarya were dating. Many years later, Somy Ali opened up on her equation with the Dabangg actor in an interview on a website and what led to their break up.

When asked who came between Salman Khan and her, Somy Ali said, “Aishwarya Rai.”

However, she added that she doesn’t blame either Aishwarya or Salman for their break up. “They both did what they felt and believed was the right thing to do at that point in time. I don’t like to hold grudges. It will only affect my growth as a person.”

Somy Ali later said that she doesn’t regret her relationship with Salman Khan. In fact, the two are still good friends.

