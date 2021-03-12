Krishna Shroff is one such star kid whose Instagram page is a delight for all the fitness enthusiast. The daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff has been creating quite a stir on social media. Whoever follows her knows that she is a hardcore gym person. Well, recently, her breakup had grabbed all the headlines. But it looks like the diva has moved on with a new mystery man who has made an entry into her IG stories.

Advertisement

Looking at her Instagram stories, Krishna is holidaying in the Maldives. But who is this shirtless guy in the picture? Has she found love again? Well, keep scrolling further to know more about it.



Advertisement

Krishna Shroff constantly shares videos and pictures from her rigorous workout routine. She is a big fan of boxing, weight lifting, and that’s not a hidden fact from her fans. But if she shares a picture of a shirtless mystery man in the midst of all this, that is surely going to grab all the attention. Check out the picture of the mystery man below:

According to reports in Spotboye, the mystery man is Abdul Azim Badakkshi. Taking to her Instagram stories, Krishna Shroff shared the shirtless picture of Abdul Azim and tagged him in the post. Well, the mystery man is a professional boxer. He is an MMA athlete.

Abdul Azim is called ‘The Afghan Lion’ and is from Kabul, Afghanistan. The MMA fighter recently fought a match against an Indian-German rival in the Super Fight League on Saturday and knocked out his opponent. Abdul Azim, who is on Instagram, shared a video of him from his recent fight. Reacting to the post, Krishna made a special comment. She dropped a king crown emoji on his post.

Now, does this ring a bell? Is this hinting towards a new something? Well, Krishna Shroff is currently enjoying her single life. But you never know when cupid strikes, right? All we can do now is wait until any further picture or videos are shared.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Publicly Holds Ranbir Kapoor’s Hand In Latest Post; Declares She’s “Major Missing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube