After a 3-year-long sabbatical, Shah Rukh Khan is finally returning to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. Fans can’t keep calm about their favourite superstar and his upcoming film. Many videos of the actor’s character performing an action sequence on top of a moving car have been leaked recently.

Advertisement

Siddharth Anand’s Pathan is one of the much-awaited films from Yashraj Films. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Now a video of an action sequence from the film has resurfaced on the internet.

In the video clip, Shah Rukh Khan’s body double is seen shooting for a fight sequence while standing atop a car. The video has set the internet ablaze. Take a look at the video clip below:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan. A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan’s Tiger is an iconic character, and Aditya Chopra is putting it to the best use in Pathan. Be assured, the theatre will explode like never before when Salman enters the scene. Adi and his director, Siddharth Anand have planned a reunion of Shah Rukh Salman and Salman like no one else.”

The source also revealed that Salman will make an entry in Russia to rescue Shah Rukh Khan from the rival agents. “Though they have shot in Yashraj Studios, the scene is set in Russia. It’s all shot against the backdrop of a green screen, with the setup of train, cars, bikes, aeroplane and helicopter. The scene is the highlight of Pathan,” the source said to the publication.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Observes Home Quarantine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube