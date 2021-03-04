All eyes are set on the much-talked-about collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. Even though details are kept under wraps, Salman reprising his Tiger character in the film is an open secret. Now, it’s learnt that both SRK’s film and Tiger 3 are connected to each other.

Apparently, Salman has already started shooting for Pathan in Mumbai and it’s a schedule of 10-12 days without a break. Salman’s Tiger will be a crucial part of the film that comes in the climax. And what if we say that SRK‘s film climax has a connection with Salman’s next?

Yes, you read that right! It’s learnt that Salman Khan, after wrapping Pathan‘s climax, will jump to Tiger 3 and both films share a connection. It simple words, SRK starrer’s climax is connected with Salman’s introduction scene in a spy film. So, the teams of both films are cooperating with each other in order to maintain continuity between the former’s climax and the latter’s introduction scene. Also, sets will be kept as it is.

Now, isn’t that cool that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan leading to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3? Share your thoughts with us through comments.

Speaking of Pathan, the film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. It also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. The film is scheduled for next year’s release. On the other hand, Salman’s spy film has Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi has joined the project as a villain and he gave an ‘unofficial’ confirmation on the same. The film will be helmed by Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan director, Maneesh Sharma.

