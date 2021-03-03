Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the industry for nearly two decades. She is one of the most loved and influential actresses in Bollywood. The actress is also the recipient of several awards including six Filmfare awards and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the tinsel town.

Being born in an illustrious film family of the Kapoors, Kareena has a penchant for some luxurious cars. She owns a fleet of cars that includes at least three hefty SUVs and two stunning Mercs. Take a look at it below:

BMW X7

By now it’s a well-known fact that Bollywood personalities have a liking for German cars and Kareena Kapoor Khan is no different. She owns the German marquees’ flagship SUV which is priced at Rs 1.06 crores. The car is currently available in two variants, the BMW X7 xDrive30d and the BMW X7 M50d.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes seemingly is another popular choice among Bollywood stars. According to Financial Express, Kareena Kapoor owns to a variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The first of which is the 350d variant which runs a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine and has a maximum speed of 255 bhp. The luxurious coupe is priced at Rs 1.33 crore.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class is another variant that Kareena owns. Apart from her Reliance Industries Limited’s chairman Mukesh Ambani also owns the luxurious ride among his fleet of cars.

Audi Q7

Audi Q7 is a powerful luxury SUV that’s priced under Rs 80 lakh. According to Financial Express, the luxury SUV runs on a 3.0-litre V6 engine that can produce a power output of 245 bhp along with a peak torque of 600 Nm.

