Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor is currently in the Maldives attending her cousin Priyaank Sharma wedding. It seems the actress is making memories with all her loved ones including rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha at the exotic destination. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Priyaank Sharma, son of actress Padmini Kolhapure, is getting married to Shaza Morani, daughter of film producer Karim Morani. The two had a court marriage last month. Shraddha and her brother Siddhant Kapoor, flew to the Maldives last week to attend the wedding ceremonies.

Advertisement

Pictures from the wedding ceremonies are going viral on social media. Shraddha can be seen wearing a pastel blue lehenga which is designed by Rahul Mishra. The actress looked pretty in a pastel floral dress. Take a look at the pictures below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CL38zvUnrSG/

Rumours about Shraddha Kapoor’s relationship with Rohan Shrestha have been coming for quite some time. A couple of months ago, when Varun Dhawan got married, the rumours about their apparent wedding also doing rounds on social media. However, Shraddha and Rohan remain tight-lipped about their relationship.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The untitled film was first announced in December 2019 was scheduled to be released in March this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic deferred the plans. Now the makers are planning to release on March 18, on the occasion of Holi, next year. The film recently went on floors.

Ranbir and Shraddha are collaborating for the first time for the project. The film is also their first collaboration with Luv Ranjan, who has previously helmed films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Apart from that Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in Vishal Furia’s fantasy drama film Naagin. The actress will be seen playing the role of ‘Ichhadhari Naagin’ in the film, which will be a trilogy.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone’s Brand Ad Accused Of Plagiarism By Filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala: “Are You So Creatively Bankrupt?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube