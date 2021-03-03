Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut has been the talk of the town for a while. His elder sister, Sara Ali Khan is doing incredibly well for herself in the Bollywood industry and now we can’t wait for junior ‘Pataudi’ to come and rule hearts like his father, Saif Ali Khan soon.

The young heartthrob hasn’t even made his Bollywood debut yet and already enjoys a massive fan following.

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently attended the wedding of Punjab’s chief minister Amarinder Singh’s granddaughter’s wedding and his pictures are going crazy viral on the internet. He looks like a spitting image of his father, Saif Ali Khan and we bet, you can’t unsee that.

Ibrahim is dressed in a black bandhgala Sherwani and looked dapper as ever. And not just that, in a few pics, his face resembles with Taimur Ali Khan too.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Isn’t he one good looking man like his father?

Meanwhile, last year father Saif Ali Khan opened up on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s big Bollywood debut with SpotboyE and said, “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

We have never heard from Amrita Singh regarding Ibrahim choosing acting as a profession. But, we know that she is definitely a very supportive mother. Just like we see her standing by Sara Ali Khan’s side, we are sure that Amrita will be with the young Khan lad as well.

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

