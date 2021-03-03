Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao lead Roohi is expected to break the lull at the box office as it hits the cinemas on March 11. The horror-comedy, also starring Varun Sharma, is being promoted well by the makers. The trailer of the film was released half a month back and today its 3rd song ‘Nadiyon Paar’ also hit YouTube.

Nadiyon Paar is the recreated version of Let The Music Play by Shamur. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, the music video of the song has been liked by the people. The looks and moves of the actress have got thumbs up from the fans however, the fact that it’s yet another music recreation by Bollywood hasn’t been approved by many.

Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra is also one among them. The ‘Ambarsariya’ singer took to Twitter and slammed the makers for opting for recreation and giving a royal ignore to original songs despite so much talent in the industry. “The sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues, the message that they put out is clear – we have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists even singers. What it also says is that we have no confidence, spine, guts to back the new.” she tweeted.

The sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues, the message that they put out is clear – we have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists even singers. What it also says is that we have no confidence, spine, guts to back the new. 🤟🏾 https://t.co/XlOhg6lg3e — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 3, 2021

Twitterati also agreed with her and shared similar sentiments on the thread.

“Now they are remixing the old songs. Earlier they used to blatantly copy the Hollywood songs. So you see Bollywood has evolved. After remixing, I assume they may start having a new singer sing the original song” tweeted @DrJohns42298301

Now they are remixing the old songs. Earlier they used to blatantly copy the Hollywood songs. So you see Bollywood has evolved. After remixing, I assume they may start having a new singer sing the original song — Dr Johnson (@DrJohns42298301) March 3, 2021

“Poorly done remix. Just killed the original. One of my favorite in mid 2000s.” tweeted @saurabhroy9

Poorly done remix 👎. Just killed the original. One of my favorite in mid 2000s. — Saurabh R🍩y (@saurabhroy9) March 3, 2021

Roohi is Janhvi Kapoor’s 3rd Bollywood film after Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Earlier in a conversation with IANS, Janhvi Kapoor talked about being pitted against the contemporaries and also being compared to her mother Sridevi.

“I believe in healthy competition. I find my contemporaries inspiring and motivational. They keep me on my toes and they are doing such great work. There is something to learn from all of them. We are all finding our space and trying to pave our own way,” she told.

She added: “I really believe you can co-exist in the industry. There might be times when two or more people are eyeing the same film but that is a part of life. Ultimately what best for the film happens and what is meant for the film will happen, but I think competition is extremely healthy.”

