Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 30 million followers on Instagram. The Simmba actress often put out her signature videos of ‘Namaste Darshako’ on Instagram to connect with fans. Today, we bring you the 5 times when the 25-year-old actress broke the internet with her bikini pictures.

Advertisement

Sara loves adventures and keeps sharing her pretty pictures wandering around the world on her Instagram.

We all know her love for vitamin ‘sea’ and hence we bring you the 5 times when Sara Ali Khan broke the internet with her bikini pictures. Take a look:

Sara wore a bright orange coloured bikini set and posed in the Maldives like a goddess fairy. The Simmba actress paired it with a crochet shrug, kodi necklace and black kohl eyes. Her no-makeup look stole the show for us.

Bodysuits are in these days big time. They aren’t going out of trend at least this year. Sara Ali Khan wore a floral bodysuit on her Maldives vacation and left us all speechless with that flawless skin and perfect hot bod.

Sara’s love for neon colours is quite evident in her Instagram feed. The 25-year-old wore a fluorescent neon green bikini and posed with a unicorn in the pool. The Simmba actress didn’t wear any makeup and let her skin shine bright like a diamond.

Sara Ali Khan always keeps up with the latest trends and fashion. The Kedarnath actress wore an animal printed bikini and posed like a queen and look at that beautiful sunset with that priceless smile of beauty!

Sara looks like a bubblegum candy in the pool, isn’t it? The 25-year-old actress wore a halter-neck pink bikini and was chilling in the pool like a queen. This young diva is definitely a poser and if you’re looking for some inspiration, her Instagram feed would fit the bill aptly.

Tell us your favourite bikini look of Sara Ali Khan from the above-mentioned list in the comments below.

Must Read: Exclusive! Anusha Dandekar On Being Trolled Over Topless Picture: “Not Everything Has To Be Vulgar & Slutty…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube