Sara Ali Khan reveals V-Day motto: Always remember to be your own 'Bae'
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her Valentine’s Day motto and urged everyone to always remember to be their own ‘Bae’.

Bae is an acronym that stands for “before anyone else” or can be used as a short form for “baby” or “babe”.

Sara Ali Khan posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen doing yoga dressed in lavender shorts paired with a black sports bra.

