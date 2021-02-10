Varun Dhawan Says 'Never Back Down' To Fans & After Seeing His Hot Bod, No Female Fan Ever Will!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared his mantra on social media with fans. He urged everyone on Tuesday to never back down.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, a shirtless Varun is seen sporting black gym pants and gloves.

“Never back down,” Varun Dhawan wrote as the caption.

Last month, Varun Dhawan got married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in a hush-hush ceremony in Alibaug, attended by family and close friends. The Kalank actor looked nothing less than an Indian prince on his D day and his dhulhania too looked gorgeous.

We got a glimpse of how caring a husband Varun is when he stepped out with his new wifey to pose for the paparazzi who were desperate to get the picture of the new couple. But, he made sure to ease them as Natasha is not so used to the chaos. Isn’t that cute?

The actor was last seen in his digitally-released film “Coolie No.1”, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

He will next be seen in “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.

