We all want to shed those extra pounds and get a figure at par with the world’s best models – but it isn’t easy. When a person loses a lot of weight, people notice and talks about how this change took place begins. A similar thing happened in 2008 when Kareena Kapoor Khan got the zero size figure trending when Tashan released.

Rumours were strong that Bebo had followed some unhealthy routines to get the desired figure, but in an interview with a leading daily, she put these news tit-bits to rest. While revealing that she did yoga and ate right to gain the figure, she also thanked her nutritionist and trainer.

In a past conversation with Mid-Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her fitness regime before and during Tashan. She also shed light on how her team — nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and trainer Namrata Purohit helped her attain the size zero figure. She said, “The size zero phase was a result of a combination of yoga and Rujuta’s meal plan. I was 68 kilos, and she brought me to down 48, which is when I gave that bikini shot for Tashan.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan continued, “I took up that project as a challenge. Adi [producer Aditya Chopra] told me, ‘You need to be super fit to be in this movie. Will you be able to do it?’ And I said, ‘Of course.’ To which he said, ‘You’re quite a heavy girl.’ But I was determined. I was ready to challenge my genes, stand there in a bikini and show him that I can have amazing abs.”

Kareena revealed she was amused when news of her surviving on orange juice hit the headlines soon after she started losing some weight. Fans and hater were all vocal about Kareena becoming “too skinny” and kinds of rumours regarding her following unhealthy routines starting doing the rounds.

Talking about how she achieved the zero size figure, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I’d love to make this fact clear that I lost weight the right way. I’m a Kapoor with a Punjabi build. I can’t live without wholesome food and would not have been able to conceive, had I not eaten the way I did.”

She continued, “Rujuta always had things sorted out for me, balancing the right amount of fat in my diet. I trusted her blindly, even when I was told to consume Parathas with ghee. Even today, I call her and tell her if I feel acidic after a string of late-night commitments, or when travelling. Instead of prescribing medication, she’ll recommend I have a glass of chilled milk with gulkand in it. On other occasions, she’ll ask me to have water with kesar to flush out toxins. Her methods work well for me.”

Were you impressed with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s zero size figure?

