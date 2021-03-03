Armaan Malik is one of the most popular singers in our country right now. The heartthrob enjoys a massive fan-following in the country with over nine million followers on Instagram. The 25-year-old singer is now opening up on why he doesn’t express his views over politics and religion. Read to know the scoop below.

Armaan at such a young age has gained massive popularity and all thanks to his melodious voice and good looks.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Armaan Malik revealed why he stays away from topics like religion and politics and said, “When it comes to my music, what I believe in and what I want to do, I never fake anything. But when it comes to certain topics that are controversial, and I know if I talk about those, someone is going to say something and it will become news — I tend not to say much.”

The singer continued, “Sometimes, there are thoughts that are left inside of us that we can’t say. If you voice something, you voice from one side. There are always two sides to everything. If you say something from one side, then the other side will hit you.”

Elaborating it further, Armaan Malik added that it’s better to not touch certain topics. “Be it religion or politics, I don’t talk about those topics at all. I don’t believe in talking about them because they are controversial topics. I have my own beliefs and have my own way of thinking, but I don’t feel the need to voice that, because someone or the other will take offence to it. So, there’s no point putting your point of view across,” Armaan explains, while he adds that he prefers to “stick to my music, my fans and my community online and I try to keep it as healthy as possible”.

