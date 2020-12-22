Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has been making headlines for quite a while now due to her recent break up with boyfriend Eban Hyams. She also took to Instagram to announce their split a few weeks ago. However, now she is in a relationship with Salt Bae.

Reportedly, Krishna met the Turkish Butcher in Dubai, where has been living it up with her brother Tiger and his girlfriend Disha Patani. She has been sharing pictures of herself with her boyfriend that set social media on fire.

However, now Jackie Shroff’s daughter has opened up about her break up with boyfriend Eban Hyams. Talking to Times Of India, she said, “There were many things that eventually led to it, but I’ll keep that private. I think we both just realized we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a break up at all.”

Krishna Shroff, during the chat, was also asked whether she is still on good terms or in touch with her ex-boyfriend Eban. To which she said that while she doesn’t usually have a problem remaining friends with her exes, but they sure has some problem being friends.

She said, “Yeah, but just not as much anymore. I’ve never had an issue being friends with my exes… usually they have a problem with it.” The fitness enthusiast has also said that she is currently not dating anyone as she’s enjoying the time being single.

Krishna Shroff said to the publication, “I honestly haven’t even thought about that yet since it’s only been a little over a month since my break up. I’m really enjoying this time to myself and doing the things I love and want to. It’s been refreshing. I’m not one to dwell on shit that happens. I move on and make the best out of every situation.”

However, when she recently shared a string of photos, she was seen kissing the Turkish Butcher, Nusret Gökçe, who is popularly known as Salt Bae. Her ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams didn’t seem to be too happy about and sarcastically commented on the post. He wrote, “Dang you move quick.”

