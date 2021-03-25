After collecting 45 lakhs on Tuesday, Roohi brought in 36 lakhs on Wednesday. The film saw a dip of 20% which is more than how the transition was from Monday (52 lakhs) to Tuesday (45 lakhs). A major reason for that was the release of Godzilla vs King that has ended up surprising one and all with good numbers despite mid-week release. It pretty much came out of nowhere and impacted the footfalls that were anyways limited for Bollywood releases.

Roohi has now collected 21.68 crores and it would be touch and go with the 22 crores mark after two weeks. For that, the film would need to be more or less the same as Wednesday, which may be difficult.

Nonetheless, all involved with Roohi would move on from here. Dinesh Vijan has a few more films lined up for release (Mimi, Shiddat) and one waits for the announcement of their arrival plans. Rajkummar Rao has Badhai Do lined up next and one expects that to be a quirky comedy.

Janhvi Kapoor has Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry coming up next. As for Varun Sharma, he has a big-ticket Cirkus as the New Year release and before that, he has already begun work on Fukrey 3.

