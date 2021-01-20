R. Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara recently released on Amazon Prime Video. From the audience to critics, everyone was completely floored with R. Madhavan’s performance in the character of ‘Maara’ bringing back the actor is a romantic genre which made all fall Maddy in love, yet again.

Advertisement

From Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to his latest Maara, the actor has delivered romantic characters brilliantly and the emotions are conveyed directly to the viewers winning hearts and keeping the character alive forever. There’s something about Madhavan and his way to wing it in romantic stories that makes everyone go head over heels. It is after a long time that Madhavan had returned to the romance genre.

Advertisement

No matter how much, Maddy would keep himself away from the romantic characters, he’s one of director’s favourite pick for them because he has a knack to play them effortlessly and connect with the audience well. Clearly, ‘Maara’ yet again brought R Madhavan as the perfect lover and loved and we all loved it! Amazon Prime Video and Madhavan have yet again proved to be a sure shot pair after their previous hit— Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Directed by debutant Director Dhilip Kumar, the film’s trailer took the audiences on a heartfelt journey of fairy tale and won million hearts within hours of launch making it one of the most loved trailers.

The film stars R Madhavan Shraddha Srinath, Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles. The tracks from the film are also a hit among the audience. The film is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Go watch it now.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Teaser No. 2 Is On Its Way! Yash To Release It On Public’s ‘Dhamaakedaar’ Demand

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube