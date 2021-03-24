Without a doubt, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning & Baahubali 2: The Conclusion were some of the biggest hits in Indian cinemas to date. Giving its fans a view into events before what we saw, the director and OTT platform, Netflix are all set to present Bahubali: Before The Beginning. While TV-turned-Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur was all set to headline the project, we have not learnt that she has been replaced.

As per the latest report on an entertainment portal, Ramya Krishnan’s role in the films will not be essayed by actress Wamiqa Gabbi. Read on to know the reason behind this switch.

Shooting for the Netflix project, Bahubali: Before The Beginning, had begun, and Mrunal Thakur was chosen to play the younger Sivagami. But as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film got scrapped mid-way. A source close to the project told the portal, “The makers were not happy with the way the film was shaping up. They shot almost 70% of the film and decided to scrap it completely as they didn’t want to compromise on the quality.”

The source added that makers of Netflix’s Bahubali: Before The Beginning are now putting the project back together, but with a new cast. As per the same report by the above-mentioned portal, the makers have found a replacement for Mrunal Thakur. As per their update, actress Wamiqa Gabbi has stepped into her shoes.

The source said, “Mrunal doesn’t have any more dates to shoot the whole thing again. So the team have now got Punjabi actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who also played a few smaller parts in Hindi films like Jab We Met, Mausam and Love Aaj Kal. They have already chalked out a plan and the series will be in place by the year end.”

Talking about Bahubali: Before The Beginning, the Netflix series is said to be the prequel to the hit franchise that starred Prabhas in the titular role. The 9 episode show is produced by SS Rajamouli and Netflix and is said to trace the rise of Shivagami. As per reports, the streaming giant has allotted Rs 200 crores to the makers to make it one of the best shows ever.

