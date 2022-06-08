Major [Hindi], which is playing on a limited count of screens, continues to be stable on the lower side during the weekdays. The film had brought in 0.85 crores on Monday and post that Tuesday fall wasn’t much as 0.83 crores more came in. Of course, anything over 1 crore on a daily basis has a better ring to it. However, the fact that it is still not too far off from Friday gets the right kind of projection when it comes to the stability.

The Adivi Sesh starrer is already a good success in the Telugu version and what’s coming in Hindi is an added bonus. Yes, the promotion and marketing of the film has been extensive and hence the outcome needs to be in line with that as well. For that a lifetime of 15-20 crores would be a good outcome. For that, the collections would need to be on the same lines today and tomorrow as well, and then hopefully there is no drop in the second weekend. If that indeed turns out to be the case then it’s game on for the film.

So far, Major has collected 6.31 crores and the collections should be around 7.75 crores by the time the first week is through. Ideally, the film should continue to play on the same count of screens as Week 1 in Week 2 as well, and that’s something which would allow it to have a nice little run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

