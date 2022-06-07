Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’ is on the verge of hitting a significant box office milestone in the US, while also doing well in India.

Adivi Sesh, who plays the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film, breaks down in tears as he talks about his transformation for the part.

Adivi shared a video on his social media on Tuesday, demonstrating what ‘Major’ means to him as an actor and as a person.

“After doing more research, I learned about Sandeep’s empathy, which I adapted after playing his role in this film. His entire life revolved around his concern for others,” Adivi explained.

“Did I capture the spirit of Major Sandeep? I ponder. Don’t come up!! I’ll take care of it. Only one thing is reflected in Sandeep’s final words. Those words weren’t made on the spur of the moment; they were a window into how he viewed life.”

“He noticed less fortunate people or animals being treated with kindness ahead of him. Everything else, including how he treated non-officers, came down to one thing. His compassion is admirable,” Adivi Sesh elaborated.

Adivi concludes his video on an emotional note, “It’s not about how I transformed to become Major Sandeep, it’s about how Major Sandeep transformed me”.

Bouquets continue to rain upon actor Adivi Sesh as his movie “Major” maintains traction at the box office. Apart from impressing audiences and critics alike, Sesh has also had the leading industry names rooting for him.

Recently “Pushpa” fame Allu Arjun praised team “Major” and called Adivi Sesh man of the show. Now, the film, starring Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar, have been hailed by the “Baahubali” stars Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty. Sesh had also acted in “Baahubali”.

Taking to social media, Rana Daggubati said: “#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew at their best. @AdiviSesh #Sashi great piece to tell story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guys, and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent.”

Replying to Daggubati, Sesh said, “Thank you dear brother. Am so glad you liked the film :)”

