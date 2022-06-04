Major Box Office Review (Hindi): Adivi Sesh's Impactful Debut To Keep Ticket Windows Busy Alongside Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj & Other Films

Star cast: Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy, Sobhita Dhulipala & Murli Sharma

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Producers: Mahesh Babu, Anurag Reddy

Major Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

Adivi Sesh is a popular face in the Telugu industry but among the Hindi audience, just a very few people are aware of his work. But thanks to a well-cut trailer and good promotional strategy, the film managed some momentum in the last few days.

None other than our Bhaijaan Salman Khan unveiled the Hindi trailer and thanks to it, it got some sort of awareness. Further, being in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan led Vikram, got some attention to the film. Then all the reactions to nationwide premieres and screenings raised a bar of anticipation to an extent.

As Adivi Sesh is making his Bollywood debut (the film is bilingual – Telugu and Hindi) and the subject does not belong to the regular mass commercial entertainers’ zone, a low start at the box office was always on the cards. Further, a three-way clash with Samrat Prithviraj and Vikram was always there to divide screens and audiences too.

Major Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

As expected, the film opened to a slow response across the country. It did pick up in evening and night shows. I watched a 5.45 pm show in Navi Mumbai, and there were around 35-40 people in a theatre which is a decent number after a negligible start in morning shows.

The good thing is, that the film is amazing in its content and is a moving tribute to the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. So, the word-of-mouth effect will definitely boost the business today and tomorrow. Another plus is that the ticket prices have been kept reasonably low. Just to state my example, I watched it for 230 rupees and the same row ticket is usually priced at 260 rupees in the same theatre. So, this factor is going to play a huge role in attracting footfalls.

Considering the kind of elements and treatment, the film will work in A centres and B centres, where it already has competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Samrat Prithviraj. In the next week, Hollywood biggie Jurassic World Dominion is arriving and it will too affect a big time.

The audience is already divided as there are enough options and exhibitors will have a hard time accommodating so many releases. Amid it all, Major will manage to keep ticket counters busy but of course, won’t be able to reap its full potential due to limited screening.

Major Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, Adivi Sesh to make his Bollywood debut impactful as it will manage to find its audience despite big options available in theatres, in the long run. Major will earn between 25-40 crores at the box office and it’s good enough to leave a mark during a time when Bollywood’s big stars’ releases are wrapping up their run in the vicinity of 40 and 50 crores.

