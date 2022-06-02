Major Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Revathy, Prakash Raj & Ensemble.

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

What’s Good: Adivi Sesh’s dedication does transform him into Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the action which brings you to the edge of your seat.

What’s Bad: The confusion that the screenplay is in on what story it actually wants to tell.

Loo Break: Probably in the first half where the screenplay is confusingly busy finding its ‘sur’.

Watch or Not?: Watch it for action and Sesh’s irresistible charm. The actor has invested 15 years in this project and he deserves a chance.

Language: Hindi & Telegu (with subtitles).

Available On: In Theatres Near You!

Runtime: 148 Minutes.

Sandeep Unnikrishnan is a name that was added to the list of legends post the tragic terrorist attack that Mumbai witnessed in 2008. The NSG Commander went ahead alone and saved more than 100 hostages from inside the iconic Taj. Major celebrates his valour, life, and the lovely persona he was.

Major Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story of the haunting nights of 26/11 was so cinematic that it has been told through films multiple times in the last 15 years. Multiple documentaries, feature films on different aspects of those days have covered almost each element of the story. One that was left was of course about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery.

Written by Adivi Sesh, the story has been with him for the past 15 years. The obsession with the source material gave him the idea of telling the story of the man rather than just those 2 days in which he died. Like MS Dhoni, Unnikrishnan also lived a life that was perfectly fit for a cinematic telling of it. Rejections, love that bloomed unconventionally, the longing and the stress of it. So when Sesh got on board, there was enough fodder to shape a film that spoke about a man than just an incident.

But while the thought of telling the story of the man other than just the incident is a noble idea, it gets a confusing mix at the writing stage. Take for example the opening sequence, it is divided into three parts. A glimpse from the attack, another from his home, and the last about his love life. And then takes off the story that graduates through all these stages of his life. But what it ends up being for a long time is a confused broth. Because there is no one hook that you put yourself on and watch the entire narrative. It’s kind of episodic and that doesn’t help in a feature-length movie.

For example, in Shershaah, the tension of the Kargil emergence was always around even while the two were blooming as a fresh couple in love. The tension in Major enters pretty late and all together. And this is how the second half becomes the best part of the movie.

The second half takes place majorly inside the Taj Hotel where the terrorist have hijacked many civilians and Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan comes to the rescue. The screenplay here gets so interesting in terms of the spacing of the scenes that bring you on the edge of your seats. Because even his personal life is on the edge and that gives everything an extra layer.

Major Movie Review: Star Performance

It is Adivi Sesh’s charm as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that ‘major’ly holds the show in the movie. His smile, the smirk, the flirting vibe are also organic even in the constrained nature. While it would look like a very calculated performance to some, for me it seems more organic and authentic towards the real-life character. Sesh marinates himself completely after having spent 15 years with the material. His action is awe inspiring. Each movement in control, the man makes you see his hard work.

Prakash Raj and Revathy are prolific actors and there is no way they could go wrong. Sit through the movie to be moved by Raj’s monologue in the end.

Saiee Manjrekar as Major Sandeep’s wife Esha turns out to be a weakling amongst others. While everyone has their best foot forward. She definitely needs some more time to crack such complicated characters.

Sobhita Dhulipala plays Pramoda, a character inspired by a real-life person who is actually a man. But the screenplay royally wastes such a brilliant actor by giving her almost nothing to do. With what is given to her, Dhulipala makes you feel the void and what she could have done if she has a much bigger role.

Major Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sashi Kiran Tikka tries to evoke the emotions to maximum with his direction. The best part is that he divides the spotlight rather than keeping it on one all the time. The approach though is very close to making caricatures of the characters. And to be honest some supporting parts even become caricatures, like the other army officers.

The best decision is to not have any songs as such. DOP Patchipulusu Vamsi captures the action beautifully and makes everything even more intriguing.

Major Movie Review: The Last Word

Major has a tsunami of emotions and sentiments. And for the ones who have closely witnessed those horrific days, it is a moving revisit. With some flaws, you can give Major a chance for its gripping second half.

Major Trailer

Major releases on 03rd June, 2022.

Share with us your experience of watching Major.

