Applauds from all across the globe are flowing in for Vikram. The film stars the blockbuster trio of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The Ulaga Nayagan made a big-screen comeback after 4 long years and ripples have already been seen due to its box office collection. So much so that it just missed beating Rajinikanth’s stronghold in UAE. Scroll below for more details.

Advertisement

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is an action thriller and is typically made in Lokesh’s dark style of making. It has some references to Karthi’s Kaithi which was released in 2019. With his latest release, Lokesh is weaving his own universe and the audience is just loving the experience.

Advertisement

Vikram enjoyed a huge pre-release buzz thanks to Kamal Haasan’s comeback and stalwarts like Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi joining the party. This all craze plus the trailer’s response helped the film bag a huge opening. In UAE, it has recorded the second-biggest opening weekend for a Kollywood film (Tamil). As per trade reports, it did a business of 14.06 crores.

It just missed the opening weekend record of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 which had made a whopping sum of 17.70 crores in its opening weekend. If not Vikram, let’s see which film from Kollywood will be able to topple Thalaiva’s film.

Meanwhile, speaking about the box office collection in India, Vikram has gone past the 100 crore mark with its nett total in just 4 days. Speaking of the worldwide collection, it has surpassed the 200 crore mark in 5 days by putting a grand total of 215 crores* on board.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Akshay Kumar Falls Down The Slippery Slope!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram