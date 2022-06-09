Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj, which was released last week, is underperforming at the box office. The period drama witnessed a downward trend since its release and only collected Rs 48 crores so far.

Advertisement

Last week ahead of the release, the lead pair visited Somnath Temple in Gujarat and paid their respects to the ruler. Pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. Now a video is going viral that paints the superstar in a bad light.

Advertisement

A netizen seemingly made a collage of two videos. In one video Akshay Kumar is heard talking about wasting milk for temple worship and how being a ‘good human’ is important for God, not worshipping idols. In another video, he is seen performing ‘aarti’ at the Varanasi Ghat.

The video is now going viral on social media and netizens are calling him out for his hypocrisy. Take at the video below:

Here are some of the netizens’ reactions over Akshay Kumar’s promotional activity for Samrat Prithviraj. Take a look:

Akshay Kumar is an actor (I wouldn’t call him an artist) who wants to make money. He ridicule Hindus for wasting milk over lord Shiva when he is promoting Oh My God, he himself pour milk on Lord Shiva when he is promoting Prithviraj. He knows well that under the garb of biopic + — Raghuram Rajan (@ArunSFan) June 5, 2022

+ under the garb of a historical biopic, he will be selling a lie to make more money. But does he care? He may be cunning & dishonest but he is definitely not a fool. He knows how to make money by fooling innocent masses. He must be laughing at his own audience! — Raghuram Rajan (@ArunSFan) June 5, 2022

When Hindu-bashing film 'Oh My God' is releasing: -Mock Shivling Puja

-Mock offerings to deity

-Mock temple visits

-Deride Puja as "idol-worship" When film on Prithviraj is realising:

-Do all of the above How easy it is to win Hindu audience! Well played, Akshay Kumar! pic.twitter.com/owCNPrNq7r — Maverick Highbrow 🇮🇳 (@MaverickHighbro) June 1, 2022

Akshay Kumar during OH MY GOD and PRITHVIRAJ are a completely contrasting personalities ,don't believe me, just watch any promo. of both the movies and witness yourself the drastic switch #AkshayKumar𓃵 #Prithviraj — Manas Singh (@singhmanas2705) June 3, 2022

In Oh My God movie, you did tons of insults and now you show up your bhakti?

What a dogla insaan.. Tu Vimal kha — Pluto (@VocalVoiceE) May 30, 2022

#Akshaykumar has stopped visiting #temples as his latest movie #ohmygod changed his perception towards #GOD..

This is post of September 25 th 2012..in #Instagram..

Sham!e on him to do drama of visiting temples to fool #Hindus for his new movie. — రఘునందన్ రావు అభిమాని (@RR4BJP) June 1, 2022

It seems netizens are not too happy about the superstar visiting temples after his statement during Oh My God promotions.

Previously, Director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi talked about his film. He said, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan gave his life fighting for Bharatmata’s freedom. He defended India against Mohammad of Ghor, the merciless invader who wanted to plunder our country. Our film chronicles Samrat Prithviraj’s life and his contribution to our nation’s history. We have now sought blessings by performing the Ganga puja in Varanasi with his flag. We are now heading to the Somnath Temple with the holy water of Ganga to perform another puja with Samrat Prithviraj’s flag there.”

Must Read: Naseeruddin Shah Takes A Dig At Akshay Kumar & The Kashmir Files Maker Vivek Agnihotri: “They Want To Be On The Winning Side”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram