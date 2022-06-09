Akshay Kumar's Old Video About "Wasting Milk For God" Resurfaces; Read on
Akshay Kumar’s Old Video Of Him Not Visiting Temples Resurfaces, Netizens Say “What A Dogla Insaan… Tu Vimal Kha” ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj, which was released last week, is underperforming at the box office. The period drama witnessed a downward trend since its release and only collected Rs 48 crores so far.

Last week ahead of the release, the lead pair visited Somnath Temple in Gujarat and paid their respects to the ruler. Pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. Now a video is going viral that paints the superstar in a bad light.

A netizen seemingly made a collage of two videos. In one video Akshay Kumar is heard talking about wasting milk for temple worship and how being a ‘good human’ is important for God, not worshipping idols. In another video, he is seen performing ‘aarti’ at the Varanasi Ghat.

The video is now going viral on social media and netizens are calling him out for his hypocrisy. Take at the video below:

Here are some of the netizens’ reactions over Akshay Kumar’s promotional activity for Samrat Prithviraj. Take a look:

It seems netizens are not too happy about the superstar visiting temples after his statement during Oh My God promotions.

Previously, Director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi talked about his film. He said, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan gave his life fighting for Bharatmata’s freedom. He defended India against Mohammad of Ghor, the merciless invader who wanted to plunder our country. Our film chronicles Samrat Prithviraj’s life and his contribution to our nation’s history. We have now sought blessings by performing the Ganga puja in Varanasi with his flag. We are now heading to the Somnath Temple with the holy water of Ganga to perform another puja with Samrat Prithviraj’s flag there.”

