Samrat Prithviraj is turning out to be a nightmare for Akshay Kumar and the makers. Backed by one of the biggest production houses in India, Yash Raj Films, the film is facing huge losses and reports about the same are coming to light. The latest one claims that the magnum opus is in a huge loss of over 100 crores and below is all you need to know.

Things aren’t going good for Akshay as his latest release is another big box office dud after disastrous Bachchhan Paandey. Right from the opening day itself, the film didn’t live up to its hype at all and further mixed reviews did all the damage. Now as the collection part isn’t attracting many eyeballs, the talks about the film’s pre-release business are on.

Pre-release business is always an exciting thing to talk about, especially in the case of big films. Speaking of Samrat Prithviraj, the film has reportedly earned around 120 crores through OTT and satellite rights deals. It’s huge but isn’t helping that much as the cost of the film reportedly sits at a whopping 280 crores. Till now, Akshay‘s magnum opus has done a business of 50 crores in India. If we take all these figures into consideration, the film is still yet to recover a huge 110 crores.

As Samrat Prithviraj is failing to attract the audience, the film is on its way to facing major losses at the end of its theatrical run.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar. It released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 3rd June 2022.

