Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor made their big Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. While their debut was much-awaited, the film – which also featured a cameo by Salman Khan – failed to impress and bombed at the box office. However, around the time of the film’s release, rumours were strong regarding an affair brewing between the two then-debutants.

In fact, during the film’s promotions, Ranbir had even asked Sonam out on a date and she agreed. Reports claim all was well between the Kapoors till the SLB film tanked and then as the film faded so did the spark between them. Post that, the soon-to-be mother started taking potshots at the Animal actor in her interviews, and below is one such example.

Sonam Kapoor has time and again thrown shade at Ranbir Kapoor. In one such instant – after the Rockstar actor called the Neerja actress a ‘drama queen’ in one of his interviews, Sonam took revenge by calling him a mama’s boy. In an interaction with Vogue, she said, “Are girls drooling over him (Ranbir)? Really? Ranbir isn’t sexy at all. Ranbir is a mama’s boy, his mother cuts his toenails for him.”

Interestingly, that wasn’t the only time Sonam Kapoor took jibes at Ranbir Kapoor. When she shared the Koffee With Karan couch with Deepika Padukone – who had just broken up with RK, Mrs Kapoor-Ahuja said Ranbir was a great friend “but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend.” To it, she added, “Honestly speaking. He’s a really nice guy, he’s got family values, he’s really respectful. I’ve known Ranbir all my life but as a boyfriend, I don’t know. She did a great job at hanging on to him for so long.” During this same interaction, when Deepika Padukone spoke of her RK tattoo, Sonam called it ‘Scars of battle!’

Over the years, Sonam and Ranbir have gotten more cordial with each other and the duo taking jibes at each other has lessened. They came together and starred alongside each other in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, a biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

On the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor recently tied the nuptial knot with Alia Bhatt in the presence of family and close friends on their Bandra residence balcony. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, has been happily married to Anand Ahuja for over 4 years and is set to welcome her first baby in a couple of months.

