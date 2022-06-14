Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who made his debut in Saugandh in 1991, delivered multiple blockbuster films. He is often called Khiladi Kumar, has managed to make a name for himself over the years, and established himself as one of the bankable stars of Bollywood.

However, time and again, the actor has been at the receiving end due to his Canadian citizenship. Samrat Prithviraj actor has always kept mum on the issue. Now a picture is going viral on social media that is getting a lot of attention.

The viral picture, that purported to be from a first standard book features Akshay Kumar and some questions about the superstar. The below viral picture seems to be mocking the superstar and his Canadian citizenship. Take a look at the tweet below:

This is from first standard book 😭 Jai Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/xy7KQCum02 — . (@Salman_Rules) June 13, 2022

Soon after a netizen pointed out that the above viral picture is fake. Khiladi Kumar’s picture was superimposed on Shah Rukh Khan’s pic. Take a look at the below tweet:

Original ye hai boss dk Teri g me daal le ye edit pic.twitter.com/TyeGKM2UgT — Dangerous Khiladi (@Darsh_Akkii) June 13, 2022

Back in 2019, Akshay Kumar revealed that there was a point in his life where he had back-to-back 14 flops in Bollywood. This propelled him to take Canadian citizenship. As reported by Outlook, the superstar said, “I have now applied for the passport. I don’t want to give anyone the chance to question me on it. I am an Indian and it hurts me that I am asked to prove that every time. My wife and my children are Indian. I pay my taxes here and my life is here.”

Khiladi Kumar further said, “I started the process to get a Canadian passport because I felt my career was finished and I won’t get more work here. But my 15th film worked and I never looked back. I never thought of changing my passport.”

