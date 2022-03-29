Akshaye Khanna is one of the few actors in Bollywood who managed to create a huge impact with every single film of his. After Salman Khan, the actor has maintained his reputation as an eligible bachelor. But did you know, he was once all set to get married to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister Karisma Kapoor? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Khanna, son of legendary actor Vinod Khanna, made his Bollywood debut in 1997 with his first film, Himalaya Putra. However, he gained recognition by fans in 1999 released Subhai Ghai’s ‘Taal’ starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor has largely stayed away from controversy and media glare.

Advertisement

Akshaye Khanna has never spoken about his personal life. However, as per the International Business Times report, the actor was in a romantic relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s sister Karisma Kapoor. Father Randhir Kapoor had also sent the marriage proposal to Akshaye but Babita did not approve of it. At that time, Karisma had broken up with Ajay Devgn and found solace in Taal actor.

Karisma’s mother wasn’t happy with it because she was afraid that her career may have a negative impact as she was at peak of her acting career. Hence, Babita didn’t want Karisma to get married at that stage of her career. Had that happened, the Race actor would have been Kareena Kapoor Khan’s brother-in-law today.

Akshaye Khanna being a private person never spoke about their relationship. However, he did once speak about why he is still unmarried. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor gave a logical reason behind staying unmarried. “I don’t see myself (getting married), I’m not marriage material, as they say. I’m not cut out for that kind of… (we ask if it’s commitment)… not that, but that kind of life. It’s a commitment, but a drastic lifestyle change. Marriage changes everything. I want full control over my life. When you share your life with somebody else, you can’t have full control. You have to give a lot of control away. You share each other’s lives,” Khanna said.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Publicly Called Out By A Fan Saying “You Suck Lady, Married A Guy Whose Wedding You Attended As A Kid”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube