Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera. The period action drama stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady and has been helmed by Karan Malhotra. RK in the latest statement has exposed his father Rishi Kapoor and revealed that he was a big bully. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020. He died due to Leukemia after a long battle with the illness. It took quite some time for Neetu Kapoor and their family to come to terms with his death but Alia Bhatt had been a huge support for them.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor during the promotions of Shamshera has remembered his father Rishi Kapoor quite a few times. In an interview with Peeping Moon, he revealed how his father was a big bully. Just not that, RK revealed that the veteran star would take over sets if he would notice that the director was submissive.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed, “My father was always a big bully and he used to test his directors. If he comes on too strong and the director doesn’t hold his own and agrees to everything he says, he knows he has to take over the project. So he always did this testing thing but thankfully, Karan (Malhotra) is such a confident person himself that he always stood his ground.”

Ranbir Kapoor added, “Even Zoya (Akhtar) used to tell me that he is such a bully but if you don’t stand up to him, he will take over the project. So this was his way of testing people.”

For the unversed, Karan Malhotra had directed Rishi in the film Agneepath and Zoya had worked with him during Luck By Chance.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Dance Deewane Junior: Ranbir Kapoor Promotes Shamshera With Vaani Kapoor, Reveals Missing Nora Fatehi As She’s MIA On The Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram