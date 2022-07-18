Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been grabbing all the limelight and reasons are in abundance. The duo are coming up with their first-ever on-screen collaboration in the form of Brahmastra. They are also expecting a baby. But what has come to the limelight is RK’s statement about possibly having twins. Scroll below for why that could be a lie.

A quick recap for those unaware – Ranbir played a fun game with Film Companion where he had to mention two truths and a lie. The options he ended up giving were “’I am having twins’, ‘I am going to be part of a very big mythological film’ and ‘I am taking a long break from work.’”

As expected, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went haywire as they were convinced that they are expecting twins. The smile on his face was enough to make them believe it was the truth. But what is also true is that the actor is indeed a part of a big mythological film.

There have been rumours in the past that Ranbir Kapoor is being considered for Ramayan. Apart from that, he is also a part of Brahmastra which is a fantasy universe in itself that deals with existing ‘astras’. As most know, the actor has already mentioned he and his wife Alia Bhatt would be dividing work to ensure her career is not solely affected because of the momma duties. Hence, it is only possible that RK will be taking a break from work once they welcome their first child.

While we would equally want Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to have twins the possibility of the same looks unlikely. Rest, time will tell.

