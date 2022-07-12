Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput shared hilarious greetings on Instagram as they sat beside each other busy with their cell phones.

Shahid has started taking a dig at wife Mira‘s reported fascination with her cell phone. The actor shared a video in which he can be seen making a face as he watches Mira scrolling on her cell phone.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also greeted each other on their Instagram Stories.

Check out the video ft Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleem Pasha (@kaleem_romeo)

Kapoor and Mira are currently celebrating their seventh marriage anniversary. They shared pictures of them together on their Instagram handles to wish each other.

Shahid Kapoor said “Hi lover” along with a picture of them in a car. Mira Rajput shared a similar picture and wrote, “Hi honey”.

The couple has two children — Zain and Misha.

