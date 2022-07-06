Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved and followed Bollywood actors of all time. The actor who was last seen in Jersey enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. On the personal front, Shahid is married to a Delhi-based girl Mira Rajput and is parenting their two kids- daughter Misha and son Zain. Currently, the family is having a gala time at their vacation whose pictures and videos they often share with their fans via social media.

Shahid Kapoor was recently in news for being in talks with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Aneez Bazmee and the duo will soon come together for a film.

While we wait for Shahid Kapoor’s next announcement, we bring you a throwback story of the actor when he grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. Well! The story goes back to the time when he appeared on the Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s trailer launch along with Shraddha Kapoor. At the event, the actor made headlines when he gave an epic reply to a journalist who asked him about his wifey Mira Rajput’s debut.

When a reporter asked Shahid Kapoor if we would soon see Mira Rajput making her acting debut, Shahid Kapoor called him old school and said, “Jab vo press conference karengi, aap unse poochiyega. Aaj kal ki auratein apne mind ki hoti hai. They do what they like it. And if you think I have any control over that, then you are very wrong! Aap thode old school lagte ho.”

Shahid Kapoor’s last film Jersey turned out to be a box office dud. Earlier, speaking about its box office failure, Shahid Kapoor had told PTI, “Jersey is close to my heart. It received a lot of love. But it’s been two years since COVID-19 and we need to understand how the audience feels. It’s time for all of us to learn. Jersey will always be close to my heart, it has taught me that anything can happen in life.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Tiger director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming web film, which is tentatively titled Blind.

