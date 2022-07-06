Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the best phase of her life- pregnancy. The actress, who got married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, announced pregnancy. The actress took social media by storm when she shared a photo from her sonography that saw RK beside her. Alia’s fans not only showered their love on the announcement, but it also went viral and how.

Advertisement

Currently, all movie and gossip lovers are eagerly waiting to see Alia Bhatt’s appearance in Koffee With Karan season 7 along with Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

But before we see her gracing the couch, we bring to you a throwback story of Alia Bhatt that had taken social media by storm. Well, we are talking about Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’s trailer launch when Alia grabbed everyone’s attention. The story goes back to June 2014, when the lead actors of the film Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan had appeared at the trailer launch and were posing for shutterbugs.

It so happened when Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were trying to lift with each other in order to recreate the poster. However, things went ugly when VD lifted his leading lady in his arms and her outfit flashed her innerwear. Yes, you heard that right! Alia’s p*nty was slightly visible as her it got flashed in her see-thought patiyala. For the trailer launch, the actress was seen sporting a red Kurti paired with a greenish-yellow patiayala.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt is currently in the UK shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. That apart, she also has KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. Recently, Alia dropped the official teaser of her maiden production Darlings on social media. Co-starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, the film will stream on Netflix from August 5.

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor Turns S*x Bomb In A Sensual Pink Bikini Breaks The Internet, Fans Say “How Can Someone Be So Hot & Cute At The Same Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram