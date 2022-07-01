Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is in the best phase of her life. The actress and her husband Ranbir Kapoor is all set to start a family. She recently announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram. This comes as good news for all her fans and family.

Advertisement

Moreover, Alia is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She will be seen sharing screen space with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. But today we recall a time when she landed in trouble for an innocent song dedication on Instagram.

Advertisement

Back in 2015, Alia Bhatt was in Valentine’s Day mood and she decided to share Ellie Goulding’s song Love me like you do. However, there was a fly in the ointment. The image Alia used in dedicating the song was all wrong!

The picture of Ellie Goulding’s song was from an illegal site and soon the actress received a barrage of comments on the same. One user wrote, “So that’s where you download songs from?? Illegally?” while another user wrote, “I will search for your songs in 4songs.pk hows dat?”, “all kinds of piracy promotions lol”.

It came at a time when Alia Bhatt was freshly out of the AIB Roast issue that rocked the nation and left the country divided with varying opinions. Nevertheless, it is all in the past.

Meanwhile, the actress will be also seen in Brahmastra apart from Heart of Stone. For the first time, she will be seen romancing his husband Ranbir Kapoor on screen. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has been in the headlines for a long time and fans have been eagerly waiting for it since 2014 when it was first announced.

The teasers of the film Brahmastra have increased excitement among fans.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Sona Home Gets Mercilessly Trolled For Selling Homeware At Ridiculously High Price: “Whitewashed Millionaire Indian Selling Overpriced Bullsh*t To Goras”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram