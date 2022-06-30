South sensation Rashmika Mandanna has been slaying and how! Every time the actress steps out she makes sure to make heads turn and grab some headlines. Apart from her upcoming movies, the actress is often in the news owing to her fashion choices. The actress became an internet sensation with the last release Pushpa: The Rise, where she portrayed lead actor Allu Arjun’s love interest, Srivalli. Not only did the film take the box office by storm, but her acting chops were also lauded by one and all.

The much-loved actress will soon make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra opposite Mission Majnu.

Recently, celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to her Instagram account to treat her fans with Rashmika Mandanna’s couple of pictures slaying in a saree. For her recent look, the actress channelled her inner diva and posed in a magenta silk saree. Rashmika looked ethereal as she picked a magenta saree with a narrow border that has tilla work. She paired it with a revealing sleeveless blouse and statement earrings. The actress left her pallu flowing.

Rashmika looked smoking hot as she opted for bronze makeup which included light brown smokey eyes and nude lips while keeping the highlighter on point. For her hair, she decided to let her tresses down while styling them in soft curls. Absolutely no other accessory, Rashmika looked oh-so-hot!

In terms of her professional career, Rashmika Mandanna has an interesting line-up of projects. The actress will soon begin shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule and will also be seen in Goodbye and Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor among other regional films.

