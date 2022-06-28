Janhvi Kapoor surely knows how to nail every outfit she opts for. The girl is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry whose first look was dropped online recently. The Roohi actress has been pleasing her fans with her promotional look that is taking social media by storm. After setting Instagram ablaze with her maroon backless gown, the actress then dropped a couple of her sassy photos from her recent photo shoot.

Advertisement

Much before making her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi was an internet sensation owing to her fashion choices.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is surely a crowd-pleaser as she never misses a chance to make the heads turn with her sultry yet se*y looks. For her recent promotion look, Janvhi decided to go all-white from head-to-toe. The actress looked breathtakingly sultry as she opted for a white corset lacy tube top and paired it with a white oversized blazer and thigh-high slit white mini skirt. Janhvi pulled this glamorous look of hers with utter elegance as she decided to go light on makeup and jewellery. Light pink eye shadow, mascara-filled lashes, nude lips and blushed pink cheeks completed her look.

Keeping it minimal, Janhvi opted for small hoops earrings and a layered gold chains set. Janhvi Kapoor decided to pull her hair back and tie it together. Check out her pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Well, we are totally drooling over her look and here’s how you can ace it. If you loved Janhvi Kapoor’s look, then let you can easily recreate it in under 2K as the corset top worn by the Gunjan Saxena actress will cost you just Rs 1990. Check it out here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of projects. After GoodLuck Jerry, the actress will be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also team up with Rajkummar Rao for the first time for Karan Johar’s Mr & Mrs Mahi and in Mili.

Must Read: Samantha’s Undeniable Knack For Suit Pants Makes Even The Most Boring Formals Look Exciting & We Are Totally Sold For It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram