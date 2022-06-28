Natalie Portman who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ is giving us fashion goals and how. The beauty is 41-year-old and well, looking at her flawless skin and style wardrobe, she doesn’t look a day past 25. No, we aren’t kidding. Portman recently walked the red carpet for the movie premiere in Los Angeles wearing a tiny metallic dress by Celine and we are drooling over that summer body and fashion sense. Scroll below to take a look at her style game.

Natalie enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The Thor actress has over 8 million followers on Instagram and although she’s not that active on the photo-sharing site, paparazzi still keep a track of her city sightings and we get to see her chic fashionable side through it. Now, coming back to the movie premiere, Portman wore a tiny metallic dress and we totally loved her extraordinary fashion affair.

Natalie Portman donned a pretty looking tiny metallic dress by Celine which had champagne coloured beading all over with a narrow strap across her chest. The beauty donned this dress in LA on June 23rd, 2022 at the premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder which also stars Chris Hemsworth in a pivotal role.

Natalie Portman styled her Celine mini dress with Jimmy Choo heels and accessorised her look with diamond hoop earrings to go with her chic look.

For makeup, the Thor actress went bold with brown eyes, deep cocoa lips and a neat low ponytail. Take a look at her pictures below:

Natalie Portman is proving Thor’s concept of ageing doesn’t apply to her.

